Another whirlwind day for politics... in 60 seconds

On the day the government's more radical policy ideas were blitzed by the new chancellor, Liz Truss was keeping a low profile.

In a dramatic start to the week, Jeremy Hunt reversed almost all tax measures set out in the mini-budget - outlined just a few weeks ago.

Watch another whirlwind day in politics in 60 seconds.

