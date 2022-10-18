I will lead Tories into next election - Liz Truss

The prime minster has insisted she will lead the Conservatives into the next general election, despite U-turns leaving her battling to salvage her authority.

Speaking the the BBC's Political Editor Chris Mason, Liz Truss also apologised for the "mistakes" she made over the ill-fated mini-budget.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.