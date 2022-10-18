Tory MP: Truss-Hunt partnership best option
Andrew Mitchell says "other things will have to happen" if the partnership between the PM and her new chancellor does not work.
The former international development secretary said the two working better successful was in the best interest of his constituents.
On BBC Two's Politics Live, he rejected a suggestion Liz Truss was effectively Jeremy Hunt’s prisoner, adding they were "working together".
LIVE: Truss meets cabinet as she battles to regain authority