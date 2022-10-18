Frances O' Grady said legal advice found plans to change thresholds over strike action breached international law.

In her final speech as Trades Union Congress (TUC) leader, she said the government bid was a "cynical move to distract" from the chaos it has caused.

She also questioned Liz Truss giving business secretary Jacob Rees Mogg a frontline job, claiming he wanted workers’ rights dating back to EU legislation to be "stripped from the statute book".

