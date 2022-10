Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said he cannot give people "certainty" over how much their pensions will increase by next year.

He told BBC Breakfast that an announcement would be made "in the very, very near future" by the chancellor.

Prime Minster Liz Truss had previously said she would stick to the triple lock, meaning payments would rise by whatever is higher - inflation (as measured by the CPI), average wages or 2.5%.