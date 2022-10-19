Westminster chaos continues...in 70 seconds

It has been another chaotic day in parliament.

Suella Braverman resigned as home secretary, citing that she sent an official document from her personal email account, which is a breach of ministerial rules.

Ms Braverman used her resignation letter to make a blistering attack on prime minister Liz Truss with former transport secretary Grant Shapps taking up the position of home secretary.

Later, chaos engulfed the House of Commons during a vote on fracking, with Labour's Chris Bryant leading allegations that MPs were manhandled and bullied in the voting lobby.

Afterwards, Senior Conservative MP Charles Walker told the BBC that the evening's events left him "livid".

