The shadow home secretary questioned the security implications of Suella Braverman using private emails for Home Office business.

Speaking in the Commons, she asked Brendan Clarke-Smith as to when Braverman informed the cabinet secretary of the breach in ministerial code before resigning yesterday.

She also asked why Mr Clarke-Smith was answering the urgent question and not the new home secretary, Grant Shapps.

