Speaking at PMQs, a Labour MP said Suella Braverman was overseeing chaos at the Home Office and had broken the law.

Meg Hillier asked the prime minister what she would need to do to get sacked.

Rishi Sunak said Mr Braverman was "getting on with the job" of cracking down on crime and defending the UK's borders, which the Labour Party had "no intention in supporting".

