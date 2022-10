Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg says former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "clearly" going to stand to be the next Tory leader, saying there's a "great deal" of support for him.

He was asked by the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg whether he truly had the necessary 100 Conservative MPs supporting him to get his name on the ballot.

It comes after Rishi Sunak's supporters asked the former PM's camp to provide evidence.