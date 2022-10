Conservatives have broken their promises and broken the economy, Labour’s deputy leader has said.

Angela Rayner repeated her party's call for a general election, saying the Tories could not "keep doling out prime ministers every month".

She added Rishi Sunak was "rejected" by his own party members a few weeks ago when he lost the leadership race to Liz Truss.

