US President Joe Biden has said "it matters" and is "pretty astounding" that Rishi Sunak is set to become the UK's first British Asian prime minister.

Biden's comments came during a ceremony at the White House marking the Hindu festival of Diwali.

Rishi Sunak, who is a 42-year-old practising Hindu, is expected to take office on Tuesday after being formally appointed by the King.

He will become the youngest prime minister for more than 200 years.