Liz Truss said it had been a “huge honour“ to be prime minister, as she gave her final address before she went to meet King Charles and resign the office.

The UK needed to be "bold and confident in the challenges we face" but “brighter days lie ahead”, she told supporters and reporters gathered outside Downing Street.

She assumed the role just seven weeks ago. Rishi Sunak will be her successor.

Live: Leaders need to be bold, says Truss, as she leaves No 10