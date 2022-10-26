The chancellor has announced that a fiscal announcement scheduled for next week will now take the form of a "full Autumn Statement" on 17 November.

Jeremy Hunt said it was “prudent” and the “right decision” to make the announcement based on the “most accurate forecasts”.

He said this had been discussed with the prime minister and the Bank of England governor, and he was willing to make decisions that were "politically embarrassing, if they were the right thing to do".

Live: Fiscal plan delayed as Sunak prepares for first PMQs