Ian Blackford has accused Rishi Sunak of doing a "sleazy backroom deal" with Suella Braverman in order to get into No 10.

The SNP Westminster leader claimed there was a “return to the sleaze and scandal” of previous governments and called for the home secretary to be sacked over an email data breach.

She resigned over the issue under former PM Liz Truss, but was reappointed by Mr Sunak just a few days later.

In response, Rishi Sunak spoke of his phone call with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on his first day in office, saying he wanted to work with her and he believed in “a strong United Kingdom".

Live: New PM Rishi Sunak in first Starmer clash at PMQs