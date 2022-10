Removing Suella Braverman as home secretary would be the "strong thing to do" the Labour leader has said.

Sir Keir Starmer claimed keeping her in post, after claims about security breaches, showed “just how weak” the PM was.

He said of Rishi Sunak: "He should sack her - that would be the strong thing to do. That's what I would do if I was PM."

Rishi Sunak should sack Suella Braverman, says Keir Starmer