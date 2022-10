The home secretary said illegal immigration was "out of control" in the UK as she gave a statement on asylum processing centres.

Suella Braverman told a noisy House of Commons she was "determined to do whatever it takes" to break the criminal gangs and fix the "hopelessly lax" asylum system.

And addressing her critics, whom she claimed wanted to rid of her: "Let them try".

