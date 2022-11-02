The Labour leader said "hardly any claims" had been processed for asylum seekers, as he called on the PM to "get a grip" on immigration failures.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, he also accused Rishi Sunak of doing a "grubby deal" with Home Secretary Suella Braverman "to avoid an election".

Rishi Sunak hit back by criticising Sir Keir Stammer’s support for former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying he would remind him of the matter every week.

Live page: Sunak pressed on 'broken' asylum system at PMQs