The government is "taking the difficult decisions" to bring down the UK’s debt, the chancellor has said.

After the Bank of England raised interest rates from 2.25% to 3%, Jeremy Hunt said the "best single thing we can do" is to help the Bank bring down inflation.

He added: “We are doing the same things that we are asking families to do, up and down the country."

