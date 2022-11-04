Sir Graham Brady has shed light on his conversation with Liz Truss in which he told her that her premiership was no longer viable.

In an interview with BBC North West Tonight, the 1922 Committee chairman said he had decided to call Downing Street to tell Ms Truss her position was "unsustainable".

He said Ms Truss acknowledged things were "pretty bad" and that her time as prime minister couldn't continue.

"She asked the second question: 'Do you think it's retrievable?' And I said 'No, I don't think it is'. And she replied that she didn't either."