Sir Keir Starmer said it was "so disappointing" to have another discussion about the prime minister’s judgement.

The Labour leader claimed Rishi Sunak was in a "a weak position" and avoided a leadership contest only by doing "grubby deals", which meant some people in the cabinet were not fit to be there, .

Last week there were questions about Suella Braverman being reappointed home secretary, and on Sunday No 10 said expletive-laden text messages sent by Sir Gavin Williamson to former Chief Whip Wendy Morton were "unacceptable".

Gavin Williamson text messages unacceptable, PM says