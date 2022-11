The PM has said he will wait to hear the results from an independent complaints investigation into Gavin Williamson "before making any decisions about the future".

Rishi Sunak welcomed the news that his Minister Without Portfolio had "expressed regret" over the texts he sent to Wendy Morton when she was chief whip.

Mr Williamson has faced calls for his resignation over the language he used in the messages.

Gavin Williamson text messages unacceptable, PM says