Ian Blackford has said Rishi Sunak’s handling of Gavin Williamson's exit showed his judgment was “every bit as bad as his predecessor's".

The SNP Westminster leader also asked the PM about reports that Boris Johnson's resignation honours list would include peerages for four Tory MPs.

Mr Sunak would not be drawn on the “speculation” but said Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, rumoured to be on the list, and himself were both focused on "working constructively" with the Scottish government.

