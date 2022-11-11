Just Stop Oil: Greens co-leader Carla Denyer criticises some of activists' tactics
The co-leader of the Green Party has criticised the tactics of some Just Stop Oil protests, saying some of the group's action are not "well-targeted".
Carla Denyer told the BBC she supported the environmental group's right to protest but "the balance of disruption" caused by some of its methods "might not be what I would choose".
Protests by the group, which wants the government to stop granting new oil and gas licences, have included blocking motorways and throwing soup at artwork.