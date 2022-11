Home Secretary Suella Braverman has travelled to Paris to sign an expanded deal with her counterpart - France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin - to try to stop migrants crossing from France in small boats.

The number of officers patrolling the French coast will rise from 200 to 300.

The yearly amount the UK pays France to cover the cost of increased patrols will go up from £55m to £63m.

More on this story here.