Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK-France deal over migrants is a "step in the right direction" but insisted that more needed to be done.

He agreed with Home Secretary Suella Braverman that the asylum system was broken, but added: “They broke it”.

Sir Keir said most people would be "pretty shocked" to learn that only 4% of asylum applications of those arriving in boats had been processed.

UK strikes revised deal with France on Channel migrants