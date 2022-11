The shadow chancellor said no other country was having to make emergency budget statements this autumn.

Rachel Reeves again called for a "proper windfall tax" where energy companies had benefited from the war in Ukraine.

Ahead of Thursday's Autumn Statement, she said ordinary working people were being asked to pay more in taxes when their incomes are "already being eroded with inflation at a 40-year high".

What do we know will be in the Autumn Statement?