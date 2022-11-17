Vicky Ford, Conservative MP for Chelmsford claimed that the UK had better economic growth since Covid-19 than countries including the United States and Canada.

Ms Ford was speaking on the BBC's Politics Live programme when she made the claim, which presenter Jo Coburn then challenged.

Coburn referred to a chart that reflected Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) statistics, that showed the UK's economic growth stood at -0.4%, compared with 4.2% for the US and 2.1% for Canada.