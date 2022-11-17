Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said that Jeremy Hunt is refusing to act over non-dom statuses that allow foreigners in the UK to avoid paying tax.

She suggested it was the "only policy" the chancellor could not get signed off by No 10.

It appeared to reference the non-dom status of the PM's wife, Akshata Murty, whose tax affairs and non-dom status in the UK were in the news six months ago. The then-chancellor Rishi Sunak called the reports about his wife "unpleasant smears".

