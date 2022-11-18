Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves on whether they would accept government economic plans
BBC economics editor Faisal Islam grills the Labour leader and his shadow chancellor on whether they would accept the government's economic plans as set out in the Autumn Statement.
Sir Keir Starmer says Labour would do things "differently" if they win power in two years' time.
Rachel Reeves said Labour has no quarrel with Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts but Labour has a plan to get the UK economy out of a "doom loop".