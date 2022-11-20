Jonathan Ashworth on whether Labour would have given the NHS £7bn
Labour's shadow work and pensions secretary was asked repeatedly on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg if his party would have given the NHS the full £7bn it asked for.
Without giving a direct answer, Jonathan Ashworth stressed the way to fund the health service was by growing the economy, adding that required investment in jobs and skills.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has promised an extra £3.3bn to the health service next year - and the same the following year.