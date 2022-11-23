Quizzed on the numbers of people crossing the English Channel in boats, Suella Braverman has blamed the "people smugglers" and "people coming here illegally".

The home secretary was being questioned by Home Affairs Committee chair Dame Diana Johnson about the conditions at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent, and she asked who was at fault for the "big problem" there.

