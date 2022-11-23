RMT's Mick Lynch: Government don't want a settlement

A rail union leader has said the government “does not want" a settlement to industrial disputes affecting train services.

The RMT's Mick Lynch said Grant Shapps, Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Mark Harper, as transport secretaries, have not allowed train operators to make an offer to workers.

He also told Victoria Derbyshire that the strikes planned in December and January avoid the Christmas period.

I'm not the Grinch, says union boss ahead of Christmas train strikes