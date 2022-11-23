The prime minister has every right to oppose Scottish independence but had no right to deny democracy for Scottish people, Ian Blackford has told the Commons.

The SNP leader claimed the idea the UK was a voluntary union of nations was now "dead and buried" if Westminster kept blocking an independence referendum.

Rishi Sunak said he respected the "clear and definitive ruling" of the Supreme Court over the Scottish government's power to called a referendum, and that now was the time to politicians to work together.

