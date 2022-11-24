Bury fan groups on political impact of football reform
Bury FC, one of the oldest football clubs in the UK, collapsed in 2019 because of significant financial problems.
Earlier this year, the government backed the creation of an independent regulator for the game, however it's faced long delays, with a promised white paper yet to be published.
In a town divided by its club's demise, chairmen of two opposing fan groups have been setting out their positions on the political impact football reform could have.