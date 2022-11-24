Bury politicians set out positions on football reform

A year on from a landmark review of English football governance, the future of the game is becoming political.

Bury FC, one of the oldest clubs in the UK, collapsed in 2019 because of significant financial problems. The government has since backed plans for an independent regulator for the game, but it has faced delays.

In a town divided by its club's demise, Bury's Conservative MP James Daly and his Labour rival James Frith have told the BBC where the battle lines are being drawn.