The foreign affairs select committee chairman has said Rishi Sunak had yet to deliver his pledge to change the UK's China policy.

Alicia Kearns said now was the time to "set out his stall", and that China had to respect human rights. She has called for him to address UK-China relations in his speech at the Lord Mayor's Banquet tonight.

Her call came after a series of anti-government protests over Covid lockdown policy in China.

China Covid: BBC journalist detained by police during protests