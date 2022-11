The Commons speaker has warned that if Vladimir Putin wins in Ukraine then “other nations will be in his sights".

Introducing Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska in the Houses of Parliament, Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the UK must not sleepwalk into thinking the war was going on in a faraway land.

He said she "must make us listen" about women in Ukraine being raped by Russian soldiers.

LIVE: Ukraine's first lady addresses MPs in UK Parliament