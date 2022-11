The Labour leader has compared funding for the private school the PM attended and education standards in nearby state schools.

Rishi Sunak said when Sir Keir Starmer criticised where he went to school, he was “attacking people like my parents”.

Mr Sunak said the UK believed in “opportunity, not resentment”, adding Sir Keir was not “fit to lead”.

Live: Sunak and Starmer clash over private schools at PMQs