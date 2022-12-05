Baroness Brinton has said cases of scarlet fever were currently running at three times the usual rates.

The Liberal Democrat peer was asking about care for children who potentially have scarlet fever or strep A infections, and said some parents reported being turned away from hospitals and others not prescribed antibiotics by GPs.

Health and Social Care Minister Lord Markham said figures were lower than in the peak year of 2018, and there appeared to be higher cases earlier in the year, where they usually rise in the spring.

Since September, seven children in England and Wales have died due to complications of strep A.

Child aged 12 dies of invasive strep A in London