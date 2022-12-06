Labour's deputy leader has blamed the "militant government" for additional rail strikes announced over the festive period.

Angela Rayner told BBC Breakfast that "people who are going on strike are going to lose pay" and that the government needed to "urgently get around a table" and resolve the issue.

Workers at the UK's biggest rail union, RMT, will walk out from 24 December until 27 December, in addition to previously announced dates, as the row over pay and conditions escalates.

