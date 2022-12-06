Wes Streeting has asked the health secretary why he was not negotiating with NHS staff over a strike due later this month, and accused him of using nurses as a scapegoat.

Steve Barclay told the shadow heath secretary said his door was "open" and he was not setting preconditions to talks, adding Labour was not supporting a 19% pay rise.

The three main ambulance unions - Unison, GMB and Unite - are due to strike in England and Wales over pay on 21 and 28 December, affecting non-life threatening calls.

