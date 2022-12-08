Starmer: Labour is back in business

The Labour leader said the appetite for his party to talk to businesses about its plans was “absolutely palpable and tangible”.

Sir Keir Starmer said Labour had a "green prosperity plan" which was all about unlocking growth, and it had a "forward-looking plan."

He was addressing BBC political correspondent Iain Watson at a business conference with 350 delegates, who asked if he could name any large firms endorsing Labour.

