The levelling-up secretary was criticised for giving a different speech in Parliament to the written version he had supplied to the opposition in advance.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle suspended Parliament and said Michael Gove and the government had not followed conventions of the House, and told him it was “not acceptable” to give a longer statement in the Commons, adding it must not happen again.

My Gove apologised and said “no discourtesy was intended” when he spoke about the approval of the Woodhouse Colliery scheme in Cumbria - the first new UK deep mine in decades.

