Labour MP Clive Lewis has compared government plans to house asylum seekers in disused holiday parks to a "concentration camp" policy.

Conservative MP Damian Green told BBC Two's Politics Live the comment was "ridiculous".

The prime minister set out proposals to move migrants from hotels to disused holiday camps, former student halls, and surplus military sites on Tuesday.

A Labour spokesman said the comments were "clearly not appropriate" and it would be a matter for the whips whether the Norwich South MP should face disciplinary action.

Downing Street also criticised the comparison and said it would make sure accommodation was appropriate and came with the right levels of support.