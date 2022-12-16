Wes Streeting said left-wing critics of his proposals for the NHS were "the true Conservatives".

Referring to an email sent out by the Momentum group, the shadow heath secretary told the Policy Exchange think tank that Labour had changed and was now "firmly in the centre ground".

He added that the NHS was "failing patients on a daily basis" and his role was to be the "patients’ shop steward".

Momentum, the left-wing group set up to support Jeremy Corbyn's leadership, criticised Mr Streeting's speech as a "deeply worrying".