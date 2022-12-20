Asked how many people the UK government planned to send to Rwanda by the end of next year, Rishi Sunak declined to give an exact figure.

He says the government expected further legal challenges, which it would pursue "as necessary". But pushed for a figure, he said he could provide one as the scheme was a "commercial contract".

Labour's Dame Diana Johnson also asked him about the cost of the Rwanda plan when he appeared before the Liaison Committee of senior backbench MPs.

