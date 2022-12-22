Shapps on anti-strike laws: 'There has to be a minimum safety level'
Business Secretary Grant Shapps, has announced new legislation which will require several public services to maintain a minimum level of service during industrial action.
Mr Shapps said the new measures are about protecting the public, adding that "there has to be a minimum safety level that people can expect, even on strike days."
Unions have condemned the move and threatened legal action, while Labour said it would oppose the bill in Parliament.