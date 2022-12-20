Onay Kasab said he was ”extremely angry” on behalf of his members after meeting the government over NHS pay and conditions.

The Unite lead negotiator accused ministers of wanting to focus on productivity, which he described as an insult and ludicrous.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay is due to address the Commons later on Monday, ahead of planned strike action by nurses and paramedics in the coming weeks.

