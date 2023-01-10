Business Secretary Grant Shapps defends anti-strikes bill
The government will introduce new legislation in Parliament on Tuesday, aimed at ensuring a minimum level of service during strikes by public sector workers.
Under the proposals, some trade union members would be required to continue working during a walkout.
Business Secretary Grant Shapps said the move is "common sense" and perfectly reasonable, but Unions have condemned it.
The bill will cover health, transport, education, border security, nuclear decommissioning and fire and rescue.