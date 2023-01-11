'We've seen rat infestations' in asylum accommodation - campaign group
Maria Stephens, Head of Campaigns at Refugee Action, told the Lords and Commons Human Rights Joint Committee there have been instances where children have ingested rat poison while staying in asylum seeker accommodation.
She said there have been instances where people have been staying in conditions that are so unsanitary that those with long-term health problems have become immunocompromised.
She was speaking to a committee gathering evidence on the rights of asylum seekers in the UK.